DSWD, PhilHealth sign Listahanan 3 data sharing agreement for UHC law

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) President and Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel R. Ledesma, represented by Member Management Group Vice President Lemuel T. Untalan, sign on Wednesday (October 4) the Data Sharing Agreement (DSA) granting PhilHealth access to DSWD’s list of poor households.

Under the agreement, PhilHealth is authorized to utilize Listahanan 3 as its basis for prioritizing poor household beneficiaries of the National Health Insurance Program (NHIP), which was institutionalized by Republic Act No. 11223 or the Universal Health Care Act.

Listahanan or the National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction (NHTS-PR) serve as the basis in the selection of eligible beneficiaries of social protection programs and services of all national government agencies, pursuant to Executive Order No. 867, Series of 2010.

Present during the ceremonial agreement signing were Assistant Secretary for NHTS-PR Marites M. Maristela, Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs and DSWD Data Protection Officer (DPO) Irene B. Dumlao, and PhilHealth Acting Senior Vice President and DPO Nerissa R. Santiago.