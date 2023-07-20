DSWD posts record-high 5.3 million AICS clients in 1st year of PBBM administration

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) brings the social services closer to the residents of Bulacan province through the newly-opened satellite office for processing of Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program in San Jose del Monte City.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) brings the social services closer to the residents of Bulacan province through the newly-opened satellite office for processing of Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program in San Jose del Monte City.

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) recorded a high number of clients served under its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program as the Marcos administration strengthens its effort to assist families and individuals facing difficulties.

From July to December 2022, which covered the first six months of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., a record number of 3,474,575 clients were served through DSWD’s AICS program.

For 2023, the DSWD has already recorded a client volume of more than 1.8 million as of June, which is significantly higher compared to the same period last year.

DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez said the number of clients served by the AICS program in 2022 is the highest accomplishment in the past five years, noting that the average number of served clients from 2018 to 2022 was only 2.4 million per year.

“In 2022 alone, the DSWD facilitated the request for various types of assistance from more than 5.3 million individuals who experienced unexpected crises such as illness or death of a family member, natural and man-made disasters, and other emergencies,” Asst. Secretary Lopez pointed out.

Among the forms of assistance being provided by the DSWD under the AICS program, psychosocial assistance, followed by food and other cash assistance was the most availed by the beneficiaries. A substantial number of clients, meanwhile, requested for medical support.

Asst. Secretary Lopez pointed out that the increased number of clients served is a result of the streamlined delivery process, as directed by President Marcos during his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) in July 2022.

Former DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo issued Memorandum Circular Nos. 15 and 16, series of 2022, to expedite the release of aid to families and individuals in difficult circumstances needing immediate assistance by reducing the documentary requirements and simplifying the required forms, according to the DSWD spokesperson.

Earlier this year, Secretary Rex Gatchalian instructed to bring the AICS program closer to its clients by establishing satellite offices.

“We have operationalized the directive of President Marcos in his first SONA to strengthen AICS through the setting up of various satellite offices in strategic areas around Metro Manila and nearby town of San Jose Del Monte in Bulacan. We have brought the services under AICS closer to our kababayans through these more accessible processing centers. Also, we are looking at standardizing and digitalizing the program to make it more responsive to clients, Secretary Gatchalian said.

To date, the Department has remote processing areas in Caloocan City, Parañaque City, Pasig City, San Jose del Monte in Bulacan, and Montalban in Rizal.

The DSWD commits to improving the AICS program to help and support individuals and families to immediately recover from unexpected crises, as envisioned by the Marcos Administration.