DSWD program on VAWC further strengthened in 1st year of PBBM administration

“Hindi rin natin nakakalimutan ang mga solo parent at mga nanay na nahiwalay sa kanilang mga mister dahil sa karahasan. Pagtitibayin natin ang programa sa Violence Against Women and their Children, kabilang na ang counselling para sa mga biktima, katuwang ang mga LGU.”

This was one of the highlights of the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. that pertains to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Following the President’s to continue assisting victims of domestic and gender-based violence, the DSWD has intensified its programs and services for this vulnerable sector.

“As the marching order of President Marcos, the DSWD commits to strengthen our programs and services for the poor and vulnerable sectors, especially the women and children. We will continue to protect their welfare through the different interventions,” DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said.

The DSWD chief added: “The DSWD is currently retooling its programs and services, including the centers and residential care facilities that have big roles in the reintegration of the victim-survivors.”

As of March 2023, a total of 350 violence against women and children (VAWC) cases were reported and served by the DSWD through its community-based programs and services.

From July to December last year, which covered the first six months of the Marcos administration, a total of 870 victim-survivors of VAWC have been served by the Department.

Through the DSWD’s centers and residential care facilities (CRCFs), victim-survivors of domestic violence, gender-based violence, and their children/dependents are provided with different programs and services.

Some of the interventions are healing and rehabilitation program; group life and home care program; health and nutrition program; and productivity skills training program.

Other services focus on the restoration of the social functioning of VAWC victims, as well as the provision of basic needs, health services, skill training, and vocational counseling.

VAWC cases are managed and assessed by social workers for initial data gathering before being referred to LGUs for intensive case management.

Currently, 13 residential care facilities are operated by the DSWD for the victims-survivors of VAWC and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) nationwide.