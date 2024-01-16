DSWD provides aid to stall vendors hit by fire in La Union

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office-1 (Ilocos Region), extended assistance on Monday (January 15) to stall owners and market vendors who were affected by the fire incident which razed the City Auxiliary Market in San Fernando, La Union last January 11.

DSWD Asst. Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said the Ilocos regional office provided resource augmentation to the concerned local government unit (LGU) to meet the needs of their affected constituents.

“The DSWD augmented 1,500 family food packs to the city government of San Fernando so that they will be able to provide additional assistance to the affected market vendors whose stalls were razed to the ground,” Asst. Sec. Lopez, who is also the agency’s spokesperson, said.

In another incident, the DSWD’s Field Office CALABARZON has coordinated with the local government of Taytay, Rizal for the provision of assistance to families affected by the fire that razed a residential area in Barangay San Juan on January 15.

Some 43 families or 200 persons lost their homes in last Monday’s fire and are currently staying at the temporary shelter set up by the LGU at the Sitio Batasin covered court.

The DSWD Field Office CALABARZON is ready to provide resource augmentation to the LGU for their affected constituents, according to Regional Director Barry Chua.

The Field Office has already coordinated with the Rizal Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) to deliver family food packs from the prepositioned items in their warehouse, a report by Director Chua to the DSWD Central Office indicated.

“The Field Office under Director Barry Chua is ready to assist the affected families. We assure them and our counterparts in the municipality of Taytay that the DSWD will deliver food packs to ensure that all affected families will receive enough assistance,” Asst. Sec. Lopez said.

The DSWD spokesperson said all concerned Field Offices will remain in constant communication with the affected LGUs to determine other interventions that will help the victims recover from the incident and resume their normal lives as soon as possible.