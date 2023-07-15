DSWD provides augmentation assistance for LGUs hit by ‘Dodong’

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has started providing augmentation assistance to localities affected by Tropical Depression Dodong.

As of the July 14, 6PM report of the Disaster Response Operations and Monitoring Center (DROMIC), the DSWD Bicol Regional Office sent food and non-food items worth ₱574,437.60 to to Polangui, Albay.

The Department is also coordinating with the City Government of Taguig to monitor the condition of 14 families who were evacuated because of the inclement weather.

DSWD Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez assured the public that the Department is closely coordinating with LGUs, which are the first responders during disaster situations.

“Our Quick Response Teams and emergency equipment are now on standby and ready for deployment to assist local disaster responders in their operations,” said Asst. Secretary Lopez.

“We also want to remind our Kababayans to stay vigilant and to follow the orders of your local chief executives to ensure that you will be safe from the effects of ‘Dodong’,” Asst. Secretary Lopez added.

The Department assured the public that it will continue to provide updates regarding the status of its disaster response operations until Tropical Depression Dodong leaves the Philippine Area of Responsibility.