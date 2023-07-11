DSWD provides cash aid, food packs during FL’s LAB for ALL launching in Bulacan

In the continuing effort of bringing government services closer to the people, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian joins First Lady Marie Louise "Liza" Araneta Marcos as she opens the LAB for ALL in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan on Tuesday (July 11). LAB for ALL or Laboratoryo, Konsulta at Gamot Para sa Lahat is one of the initiatives of the First Lady which brings essential health care services such as free consultation, health screening and assessment, laboratory test, and medicines more accessible to ordinary Filipinos.

In the continuing effort of bringing government services closer to the people, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian joins First Lady Marie Louise "Liza" Araneta Marcos as she opens the LAB for ALL in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan on Tuesday (July 11). LAB for ALL or Laboratoryo, Konsulta at Gamot Para sa Lahat is one of the initiatives of the First Lady which brings essential health care services such as free consultation, health screening and assessment, laboratory test, and medicines more accessible to ordinary Filipinos.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian spearheaded the distribution of financial assistance and family food packs (FFPs) as First Lady Marie Louise “Liza” Araneta Marcos brought the LAB for ALL in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan on Tuesday (July 11).

In his speech, Secretary Gatchalian said the DSWD supports the LAB for ALL initiative of the First Lady in bringing essential health care services closer to the Filipino people.

“Kasama po dito sa LAB for ALL ang DSWD dahil katulad ng napag-usapan po namin ng ating mahal na Unang Ginang, Atty. Liza Araneta Marcos, yung mga gagastusin po natin pagkatapos nitong LAB for ALL ay hindi maibibigay ngayon kaya tatapatan naman ng financial assistance ng DSWD mamaya pagkatapos po ng ating buong proseso,” the DSWD Chief said.

(The DSWD joined the LAB for ALL because as what me and our dear First Lady, Atty. Liza Araneta Marcos talked about, you still need assistance after your consultation in the LAB for ALL. So the DSWD is here to provide financial aid.)

Some 3,000 beneficiaries received Php2,000 each, or a total of Php6 million, under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) during the launching of LAB for ALL caravan.

A total of 4,000 FFPs were also distributed both to pre-registered and walk-in beneficiaries.

AICS serves as a social safety net or a stop-gap mechanism to support the recovery of individuals and families from unexpected crisis such as illness or death of a family member, natural and man-made disasters, and other crisis situations.

“Sa DSWD, nakikiisa po kami sa program ng ating Unang Ginang na LAB for ALL. Makaaasa po kayo na patuloy kaming babalik at babalik sa ating mga komunidad at sa ating mga barangay,” Secretary Gatchalian pointed out.

(At DSWD, we are joining our First Lady’s LAB for ALL program. We commit to continue to provide assistance directly to the communities and barangay.)

LAB for ALL or Laboratoryo, Konsulta at Gamot Para sa Lahat is one of the initiatives of the First Lady that provides free consultation, health screening and assessment, laboratory tests, and medicines more accessible to ordinary Filipinos.

Joining the First Lady and Secretary Gatchalian during the launching were Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr.; Bulacan Vice Governor Alex Castro; San Jose del Monte City Mayor Arthur Robes; San Jose Del Monte City Lone District Representative, Congresswoman Florida “Rida” Robes; and Sagip Partylist Representative, Congresswoman Caroline Tanchay.