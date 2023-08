277 SHARES Share Tweet

As part its continuing relief operations, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Cagayan Valley regional office, on Friday (August 25) provided cash aid to some 533 residents of Barangay Fuga Island, in Aparri, Cagayan province, who were affected by Typhoon Egay.

The affected residents received financial assistance through the DSWD‘s Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program, with a total disbursement of Php 6,189,750.