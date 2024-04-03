DSWD provides financial aid to displaced Ati families in Boracay

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Social workers of Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-6 (Western Visayas) distribute financial aid to 44 displaced Ati families in Boracay Island in Malay town, Aklan on Wednesday (April 3).

Each family received Php 10,000 through the agency’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

The Ati families were displaced following the cancellation of the November 2018 Certificate of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) issued by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in March.

Aside from the displaced families, some 11 families from the Ati Community were also provided with Php 10,000 in food assistance.