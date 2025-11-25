DSWD provides food to stranded port passengers due to TD ‘Verbena’

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Three Field Offices (FOs) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) have started distributing boxes of ready-to-eat food (RTEF) to stranded passengers at various ports affected by Tropical Depression (TD) Verbena.

Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG) said the DSWD’s FO – CALABARZON has distributed RTEF boxes to 94 stranded passengers at the Dalahican Port in Lucena City, Quezon province.

“Bilang bahagi ng utos ng Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. na siguruhin na walang Pilipinong magugutom sa oras ng sakuna, nagsimula na po kahapon na mamahagi ng RTEF ang aming mga field offices sa mga locally stranded individuals (LSIs) sa mga pantalan na madadaanan ni Bagyong Verbena,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also DSWD spokesperson, said on Tuesday (November 25).

In Negros Occidental, the DSWD’s FO-Negros Island Region (NIR) extended RTEF boxes to 100 LSIs at the Bacolod Real Estate Development Corporation (BREDCO) Port in Bacolod City. In Surigao City Port, 39 LSIs received similar food boxes from the DSWD’s FO-Caraga.

“Ang bawat RTEF ay binubuo ng halal-certified meals. Ito ay ibinibigay sa mga evacuees at mga stranded na pasahero para may available na pagkain sila within the 24 to 48-hour period na tumama ang bagyo sa isang lugar,” the DRMG official said.

Each RTEF box contains five cans of tuna paella, one can of chicken pastil, one can of giniling, two packs of arroz caldo, three packs of champorado, two protein biscuits, and one infant food item.

In addition to the RTEF boxes, food and non-food assistance amounting to Php38,454 was delivered to the province of Surigao del Norte, according to the DSWD spokesperson.

The DSWD and the concerned local government units (LGUs) have been monitoring the conditions of 1,832 families or 5,580 individuals currently taking temporary shelter in 61 evacuation centers in Regions NIR and Caraga.

“Makakaasa po ang ating mga kababayan na patuloy ang DSWD na makikipag-ugnayan sa ating mga LGUs para masiguro na sapat ang tulong na ibinabahagi sa mga mamamayan na naapektuhan ng Bagyong Verbena,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said. (AKDL)