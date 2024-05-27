DSWD provides livelihood to reintegrated Pag-Abot clients in Tarlac Aeta community

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Nanay Fanny Victoria, one of the Pag-Abot clients, receives livelihood assets from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), including a carabao for her farm. Social Technology Assistant Director Marilyn Moral hands to Nanay Victoria the Php10,000 outright cash aid as part of the livelihood package.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues to provide sustainable livelihood support to reintegrated clients of the agency’s Pag-Abot Program that now includes the Aeta communities in the towns of Bamban and Capas in Tarlac province.

During the ceremonial turnover of the livelihood aid on May 24 in Barangay Sto. Niño in Bamban town, 10 Aeta families were given one carabao each worth Php50,000 which can be used to make their farms productive.

DSWD Social Technology Bureau (STB) Assistant Director Marilyn Moral said that aside from the carabao, each beneficiary also received Php10,000 outright cash assistance for farming maintenance costs.

“The provision of carabaos and cash aid aims to enhance the agricultural capabilities of the Pag-abot clients, and promotes self-sufficiency and economic stability among them,” said Asst. Director Moral, who is also the officer-In-charge Deputy Program Manager of the Pag-Abot Program – National Program Management Office.

Asst. Director Moral said the provision of livelihood assets to these clients was also part of the menu of interventions offered by the DSWD under the Pag-Abot program.

“This initiative ensures that reintegrated Aetas will have a decent life and livelihood that is sustainable. This will help them build a new life after they were reached out by the Pag-Abot Team and reintegrated into their communities,” the DSWD-STB official pointed out.

Asst. Director Moral said these Aetas were among the clients who were reached out by the Pag-Abot Team during its expanded Pag-Abot sa Pasko program last December 2023.

“After the reach-out operations, the DSWD has continued to support and reintegrate them into their respective Aeta communities in Tarlac,” Asst. Director Moral said.

Nanay Fanny Victoria, 54, who was among the Aetas assisted by the Pag-Abot Program, expressed her gratitude for the help she received from the DSWD.

“Ngayon na lang po namin naranasan na binigyan kami ng malaking blessing, kaya salamat po sa Diyos… Ngayon po ay natanggap namin yung blessing mula sa Pag-abot ng DSWD kaya maraming-maraming salamat sa kanilang tulong na naibigay sa amin na mga katutubo,” a beaming Nanay Fanny said.

(This is the first time we have experienced receiving such a great blessing, so we thank God… Today we received a blessing from the DSWD’s Pag-Abot program, and we are very grateful for the help they have given to us Indigenous Peoples.)

Nanay Fanny said the assistance will greatly help her family, especially in providing their daily needs.

“Magagamit po namin ito sa pagtatanim po ng kamote, bigas, at tsaka po kaunting palay para hindi na po kami magugutuman,” Nanay Fanny explained.

(We will use this for planting sweet potatoes, rice, and some grains so that we will no longer go hungry.)

Launched in July 2023, as a priority program of DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, the Pag-Abot Program is being implemented in Metro Manila to reach out to people living and staying on the streets and provide them with the necessary and appropriate interventions, as well as opportunities to improve their social and economic status and fulfill their fundamental rights.