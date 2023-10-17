DSWD reaches out to family of Negrense OFW killed in Hamas attack in Israel

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office-6 (Western Visayas) has condoled and reached out to the bereaved family of Loreta Villarin Alacre, the third overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from Cadiz City, Northern Negros, who was killed during the October 7 Hamas attack along the Gaza border in Southern Israel.

DSWD Western Visayas Regional Director Atty. Carmelo Nochete reported to DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian that as of October 14, the FO-6 has already extended an initial cash aid amounting to Php40,000 to the immediate family members of Loreta.

The cash aid includes Php20,000 educational assistance for Loreta’s two nephews who are college students with each receiving Php10,000; Php10,000 worth of food subsidy; and Php10,000 cash aid to the slain OFW’s parent sibling.

“DSWD Field Office social workers continue to monitor and assess the situation of the family in order to extend other appropriate interventions that they may need as they go through this difficult period,” Director Nochete said in his report.

The regional director also said the Field Office is exploring the possible provision of livelihood assistance to the family through the DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

Loreta, a caregiver, was then attending a music festival near the Gaza Strip when members of the Hamas militant group attacked the area. Loreta was identified after a DNA verification.

The DSWD has also assisted the families of Paul Vincent Castelvi and Angelyn Aguirre who were also killed during the first wave of attack by Hamas militants.

Secretary Gatchalian earlier said the DSWD is ready to assist Filipino migrant workers who will be repatriated from Israel and Palestine due to the heightening conflict between the Israeli government and Hamas militants.

Last Friday (October 13), the DSWD chief directed the Department’s Operations Group led by Undersecretary Pinky Romualdez to coordinate with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) for the details of the Filipino workers who wanted to be repatriated from the conflict-torn southern Israel.