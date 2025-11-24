Home>News>Provincial>DSWD readies 1M food packs, other relief goods ahead of Tropical Depression Verbena
Provincial

DSWD readies 1M food packs, other relief goods ahead of Tropical Depression Verbena

Journal Online13
DSWD Logo 1 - Official

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has prepositioned more than 1 million boxes of family food packs (FFPs) to areas that may be affected by Tropical Depression Verbena.

“Ang DSWD po ay may nakahandang 1,058,580 FFPs na naka-preposition sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng bansa. Bukod dito ay tuloy-tuloy rin ang repacking operations sa Luzon Disaster Resource Center (LDRC) at Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC) para ma-replenish natin ang mga naipamahaging food packs sa mga nagdaang bagyo,” Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said on Monday (November 24).

Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who also serves as DSWD’s spokesperson, said the Department’s Field Offices (FOs) in Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and CARAGA are coordinating with concerned local government units (LGUs) to ensure adequate relief items are prepositioned in areas that may be affected by the weather disturbance.

“As directed by Secretary Rex Gatchalian, patuloy ang aming communication sa mga local chief executives (LCEs) para masigurado na mayroong food and non-food items na present sa kani-kanilang mga lugar bago pa man dumating ang bagyo. Ito ay alinsunod na rin sa utos ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. na siguraduhin na walang magugutom na pamilya sa gitna ng mga sakuna,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

Aside from relief items, the DSWD’s specialized equipment are already on standby for rapid deployment. These logistical resources include a mobile command center (MCC) for on-site coordination, a mobile kitchen capable of providing hot meals to evacuees, water trucks to address immediate water supply gaps, and water treatment units to ensure access to safe, potable water.

“Sa atin pong mga kababayan, muli po kaming nagpapaalala na maging alerto at palaging makinig sa inyo pong mga LGUs upang mapanatili ang kaligtasan ninyo at ng inyong mga pamilya sa oras ng sakuna,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao reminded the public. (AKDL)

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Miscellaneous

DSWD awarded by CSC for highest resolution rate of customer feedback

Journal Online
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has achieved the distinction of being first and receiving a recognition from
Miscellaneous

DSWD chief in Catanduanes to check on Typhoon Pepito-hit families

Journal Online
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian meets with Catanduanes Governor Joseph Cua on Monday (November 18)
4Ps job fair
Provincial

DSWD brings ‘Trabaho sa Bagong Pilipinas para sa 4Ps’ job fair to Negros Oriental

Journal Online
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) brings the 'Trabaho sa Bagong Pilipinas para sa Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program
Miscellaneous

DSWD gets feeding program ready for kids on school opening

Journal Online
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is now preparing the nationwide implementation of the Supplementary Feeding Program (SFP)