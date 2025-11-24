DSWD readies 1M food packs, other relief goods ahead of Tropical Depression Verbena

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has prepositioned more than 1 million boxes of family food packs (FFPs) to areas that may be affected by Tropical Depression Verbena.

“Ang DSWD po ay may nakahandang 1,058,580 FFPs na naka-preposition sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng bansa. Bukod dito ay tuloy-tuloy rin ang repacking operations sa Luzon Disaster Resource Center (LDRC) at Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC) para ma-replenish natin ang mga naipamahaging food packs sa mga nagdaang bagyo,” Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DSWD’s Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said on Monday (November 24).

Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who also serves as DSWD’s spokesperson, said the Department’s Field Offices (FOs) in Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and CARAGA are coordinating with concerned local government units (LGUs) to ensure adequate relief items are prepositioned in areas that may be affected by the weather disturbance.

“As directed by Secretary Rex Gatchalian, patuloy ang aming communication sa mga local chief executives (LCEs) para masigurado na mayroong food and non-food items na present sa kani-kanilang mga lugar bago pa man dumating ang bagyo. Ito ay alinsunod na rin sa utos ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. na siguraduhin na walang magugutom na pamilya sa gitna ng mga sakuna,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

Aside from relief items, the DSWD’s specialized equipment are already on standby for rapid deployment. These logistical resources include a mobile command center (MCC) for on-site coordination, a mobile kitchen capable of providing hot meals to evacuees, water trucks to address immediate water supply gaps, and water treatment units to ensure access to safe, potable water.

“Sa atin pong mga kababayan, muli po kaming nagpapaalala na maging alerto at palaging makinig sa inyo pong mga LGUs upang mapanatili ang kaligtasan ninyo at ng inyong mga pamilya sa oras ng sakuna,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao reminded the public. (AKDL)