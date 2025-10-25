DSWD readies 75,000 food packs for families affected by latest Kanlaon unrest

332 SHARES Share Tweet

A total of 75,000 family food packs (FFPs) are available at the Negros Island Region (NIR) Field Office of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) that can be tapped for relief operations amid the latest minor explosive eruption of Mt. Kanlaon on Friday night (October 24).

“Mayroon tayong mahigit 75,000 na family food packs na naka-preposition diyan sa Negros Island Region. Our field office coordinated with the local government units (LGUs) kung kinakailangan ng tulong ng DSWD. Inalam din natin kung ano ang sitwasyon,” Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said on Saturday (October 25).

In a report to DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Saturday, DSWD-NIR Regional Director Arwin Razo said no internally displaced persons (IDPs) have yet been recorded in the affected localities with the raising of Alert Level 2 warning over Kanlaon Volcano.

“No IDPs were reported/evacuated in potentially affected LGUs such as La Castellana, Canlaon City, Murcia, La Carlota City, and Bago City,” Director Razo said in his situation report to Secretary Gatchalian.

DSWD Quick Response Teams (QRTs) are continuously monitoring and coordinating with LGUs for technical assistance and possible resource augmentation, the NIR regional director further reported to the DSWD chief.

Aside from the prepositioned food packs, the NIR Field Office’s other logistics such as mobile kitchen, mobile command center, and water filtration truck are also on standby and ready to be deployed anytime as the situation escalates.

The DSWD”s NIR Field Office continues to be on alert and ready to provide swift response to Negrenses in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr that no family will go hungry in times of disasters. (AKDL)