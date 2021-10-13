Home>Editorial>Miscellaneous>DSWD ready to assist LGUs hit by Severe TS ‘Maring’

DSWD ready to assist LGUs hit by Severe TS ‘Maring’

Journal Online6

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is ready to augment the resources of the local government units (LGUs) hit by Severe Tropical Storm ‘Maring’ to ensure the provision of relief assistance to the affected families.

Based on the October 12 report, the DSWD maintains stockpiles and standby funds amounting to more than ₱1.06 billion. Of which, more than ₱133 million is the available standby funds in the DSWD Central Office and its Field Offices (FOs). A total of 381,893 family food packs (FFPs) are also prepositioned in strategic locations around the country

Makati City Pabakuna

The DSWD reported that some 2,137 families or 7,842 individuals were affected by STS ‘Maring’ in the National Capital Region, Region II, and Cordillera Administrative Region. Of these numbers, 762 families or 2,536 persons are currently taking temporary shelter in 58 evacuation centers in the said regions.

The Department’s Quick Response Teams in the affected regions have been activated and remain on alert status to work with concerned LGUs in assisting their constituents.

Suggested Articles

Kiamrian Abbasov
Abbasov: Sensational knockout victory.
Other Sports

Abbasov, Nastyukhin, Wakamatsu win

People's Tonight
THE largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship, returned with another action-packed event at the Singapore Indoor
Nation

Consumers pinuri no disconnecion order ng ERC

People's Tonight
PINURI kahapon ng Meralco consumers, sa pangunguna ng Power for People Coalition (P4P), ang naging kautusan ng Energy Regulatory Commission
Nation

Law allows gov’t to enter into COVID vaccine procurement deals – Guevarra

Hector Lawas
THE country's procurement law has allowed the government to enter into negotiated agreements specifically for the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines.
Nation

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

People's Tonight
PARIS (AFP) -- Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: Iran closes non-essential business Iran shuts non-essential businesses