DSWD ready with 2M food packs amid tropical depression Salome

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Wednesday (October 22) assured the public of its readiness to bring swift aid to local government units (LGUs) that will be affected by Tropical Depression (TD) “Salome,” the latest weather disturbance to enter the country.

“The DSWD, especially through the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG), always sees to it that we are updated of the latest weather disturbance, its track and areas that are at risk as it traverses our country. Ito ay kahit na marami tayong tinututukan na disaster-hit areas dahil sa sunod-sunod na bagyo at lindol,” Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the DRMG said on Wednesday (October 22).

Asst. Secretary Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said the Department has close to 2 million boxes of family food packs (FFPs) prepositioned in its warehouses nationwide, ready to be tapped to make way for timely relief operations.

“Itong mga stockpile na ito na nasa mahigit kumulang na 1,000 warehouses natin ‘yan na naka-preposition na nationwide kaya makakasigurado ang ating mga kababayan na kung saan man magdala ng malakas na ulan itong TD Salome, mabilis tayong makakapag-paabot ng relief items para sa kanila,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao pointed out.

The DSWD also maintains non-food items (NFIs) amounting to Php863 million, such as blankets, family, hygiene, kitchen kits and modular tents that can be provided to families who will be advised to take temporary shelter in evacuation centers, according to the DRMG assistant secretary.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao said tight coordination between the DSWD and concerned local government units (LGUs) is on top of the Department’s priority, in line with the directives of Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

“Laging nasa unahan ng listahan natin na walang Pilipinong magugutom sa gitna ng sakuna at nakakapagbigay tayo ng agarang kapanatagan na palaging bilin ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Magkatuwang po ang DSWD dyan pati na rin ang LGUs, as the disaster frontliners in their areas of jurisdiction,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao pointed out.

The DSWD, as a member-agency of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), will be coordinating for any crucial update on the impact of TD Salome, particularly with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST)-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

As of 11:00 a.m. of October 22, TD Salome was located east of Taiwan inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“We are urging our kababayans to be vigilant and heed all orders from their LGUs for their safety,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said. (LSJ)