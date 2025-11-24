DSWD receives aid from BCDA for Cebu recovery

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) received Php3 million worth of in-kind assistance from the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) on Monday (November 24) intended for families in Cebu who continue to rebuild their homes and regain stability after the recent earthquake and typhoon.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian personally accepted the non-cash assistance which will help augment relief efforts for communities still recovering from the calamities’ impact.

Among those present in the BCDA’s aid giving were DSWD Asst. Secretaries Irene Dumlao and Leo Quintilla; BCDA President and CEO Engr. Joshua Bingcang; Officer-in-Charge (OIC) and Senior Vice President (SVP) for Conversion and Development Engr. Mark Torres; and Vice President (VP) for the Budget and Revenue Allocation Department, Mary Grace Darunday. (KI)