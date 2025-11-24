Home>News>Miscellaneous>DSWD receives aid from BCDA for Cebu recovery
Miscellaneous

DSWD receives aid from BCDA for Cebu recovery

Journal Online16

Aid from BCDA for Cebu recovery

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) received Php3 million worth of in-kind assistance from the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) on Monday (November 24) intended for families in Cebu who continue to rebuild their homes and regain stability after the recent earthquake and typhoon.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian personally accepted the non-cash assistance which will help augment relief efforts for communities still recovering from the calamities’ impact.

Aid from BCDA for Cebu recovery

Among those present in the BCDA’s aid giving were DSWD Asst. Secretaries Irene Dumlao and Leo Quintilla; BCDA President and CEO Engr. Joshua Bingcang; Officer-in-Charge (OIC) and Senior Vice President (SVP) for Conversion and Development Engr. Mark Torres; and Vice President (VP) for the Budget and Revenue Allocation Department, Mary Grace Darunday. (KI)

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Miscellaneous

DSWD: P5-M worth of community projects in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental to benefit 3,956 families

Journal Online
[caption id="attachment_52071" align="aligncenter" width="825"] Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Arnel
Aid distribution in Occidental Mindoro
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian joins President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr in Occidental Mindoro on Tuesday (April 23) to hand out various government assistance and attend a situation briefing on the effects of El Niño in the province.

More than 1,800 farmer-beneficiaries from the municipalities of Magsaysay and San Jose received Php 5,000 each in financial aid through the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program while 96 beneficiaries were given seed capital worth Php15,000 each under the agency’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).
Provincial

DSWD chief joins PBBM in aid distribution, El Niño briefing in Occidental Mindoro

Journal Online
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian joined President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr during his visit to
Rex Gatchalian and Vince Dizon
Miscellaneous

DSWD, DOTr chiefs on weekend visit to Kapampangan evacuees

Journal Online
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Vince Dizon kick off
Miscellaneous

DSWD chief assures enough resources for CALABARZON, NCR, other Kristine-hit regions

Journal Online
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian has assured that while the agency is focusing on the