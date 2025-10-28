Home>News>Miscellaneous>DSWD receives CSC recognition anew as outstanding performer in complaints resolution, compliance
DSWD receives CSC recognition anew as outstanding performer in complaints resolution, compliance

Journal Online2
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) was again recognized by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) for having the highest complaints resolution and compliance coursed through the CSC’s Contact Center ng Bayan (CCB) for fiscal year 2024 up to the first semester of 2025.

The award was received by Director Shayne Purugganan of the Public Relations Service (PRS) during the 125th Philippine Civil Service Anniversary Pasasalamat Program last October 17 at the CSC Central Office in Batasan, Quezon City.

In 2024, the DSWD also received the same recognition for its outstanding performance in addressing customer feedback.

Launched in 2012, the CCB aims to promote accountability among government agencies by providing citizens with tools to report feedback on government frontline services. (YADP)

