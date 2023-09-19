Home>News>DSWD receives rice donation from BOC
News

DSWD receives rice donation from BOC

Journal Online16
BOC rice donation

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Operations Monina Josefina Romualdez receives the donated bags of Alas Jasmine Fragrant Rice from Bureau of Customs-Port of Zamboanga (BOC-POZ) District Collector Arthur G. Sevilla Jr. last September 7.

The more than 42,000 bags of Jasmine Rice donated to the DSWD was part of the confiscated rice by the BOC-POZ following a raid on a warehouse in Barangay San Jose Gusu, Zamboanga City last May 19, 2023.

On September 1, the BOC-POZ issued an Order of Forfeiture for violating the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), Rice Tariffication Law, and Republic Act No. 10845, otherwise known as the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016.

Journal Online