DSWD recognizes Filipino families in 2023 Natatanging Pamilyang Pilipino awards

277 SHARES Share Tweet

In recognition to the invaluable contributions of every Filipino family in nation-building, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) holds the national awarding of the Natatanging Pamilyang Pilipino at the SM City San Mateo on Friday (September 29).

From the regional winners, the NCFF chose the top five model families. These families received plaques of recognition and will become pool of ambassadors in promoting NCFF goals, promote Filipino values, and act as resource persons in Family Development Sessions fora, and other family development-related initiatives.