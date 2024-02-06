DSWD Region 11 Office sends aid to isolated Davao Oriental towns via PH Navy vessel

416 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-11 (Davao Region) delivered 9,000 family food packs (FFPs) to Lupon Seaport, Poblacion, Lupon Davao Oriental on Monday (February 5) via the Philippine Navy vessel, BRP Tagbanua.

The FFPs will be distributed to families from Governor Generoso and Lupon towns which were isolated due to the effects of the trough of a low pressure area (LPA) which occurred in the province recently.

The DSWD has partnered with the Philippine Navy to ensure that the relief goods reach the isolated areas immediately.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, during his visit to Davao Oriental last Saturday (February 3), has vowed for the speedy provision of various forms of assistance to all affected families, including relief and cash aid to help them cope with their present situation.