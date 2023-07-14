DSWD Regional Offices on high alert for possible effects of TD ‘Dodong’

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Regional offices of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) are currently on high alert in preparation for the possible effects of Tropical Depression Dodong, which made landfall in Dinapigue, Isabela province early morning of Friday (July 14).

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian directed all regional directors to be “extra ready” to respond to families and individuals who will be affected by possible floods and landslides due to the enhanced Southwest monsoon or ‘Habagat’ caused by TD Dodong.

“All DSWD regional offices should immediately activate their respective DRMD QRT (Disaster Response and Management Division-Quick Reaction Teams) and closely coordinate with their local DRRMCs (Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council),” Secretary Gatchalian said in his directive.

The DSWD chief also directed the Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG), headed by Undersecretary Dianne Cajipe, to make sure that family food packs (FFPs) and other forms of relief assistance are ready for immediate dispatch to regional offices needing augmentation of their stockpile.

Based on the latest PAGASA (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration) weather bulletin, Typhoon Signal No. 1 is in effect in the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya (Region 2-Cagayan Valley); Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet (Cordillera Administrative Region); Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, the northern portion of Pangasinan (Region 1-Ilocos Region); and the northern and central portions of Aurora –Maria Aurora, San Luis, Baler, Dipaculao, Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag (Region 3- Central Luzon)

The enhanced Southwest Monsoon may bring gusty conditions over the following areas: MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, CALABARZON, Metro Manila, and other areas of Central Luzon not under any wind signal, according to PAGASA.

On Wednesday (July 12), the DSWD Bicol regional office reported flooding in Polangui Albay due to rains caused by the Southwest monsoon.

Currently, the Bicol Field Office has a QRF (quick reaction fund)/Standby Fund worth P5 million while total FFPs is at 129,193 boxes worth P80,860,982.00.

Non-food items (NFIs) such as sleeping kits and hygiene kits worth P120,851,476 are also ready for dispatch, according to the Bicol regional office.