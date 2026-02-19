DSWD reinforces ProtecTEEN healing, transformation session for adolescent mothers in Cagayan de Oro

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office (FO) 10 – Northern Mindanao, conducted a Healing and Transformation Session under the ProtecTEEN Program in Cagayan de Oro City, reinforcing efforts to guide adolescent mothers toward informed and responsible life choices.

The DSWD’s FO 10 conducted the Healing and Transformation sessions from February 10-13 for 278 beneficiaries in coordination with the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) and the Community Improvement Division (CID) of the local government, which is a reflection of a unified commitment to protect adolescent mothers.

Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao, the DSWD spokesperson, highlighted that programs like ProtecTEEN move beyond information sessions and cultivate long-term transformation among beneficiaries.

“Through the ProtecTEEN Program, the Department of Social Welfare and Development strengthens the capacity of young mothers to protect themselves, uphold their dignity, and build better futures for their children. We, in the Department, want young mothers to be aware of themselves,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said on Thursday (February 19).

The enhanced ProtecTEEN program aims to advance the well-being of adolescent mothers through strengthened psychosocial interventions, opportunities for capacity building, parenting support, and access to resources that promote healing and empowerment.

Through the healing and transformative sessions, participants engaged in structured sharing, guided conversations, and reflective exercises that encouraged critical thinking and peer support.

The process allowed adolescent mothers to confront misconceptions, build self-awareness, and better understand how sexuality shapes physical, emotional, and social well-being.

“Kami po sa DSWD ay sinisiguro na mabigyan ang adolescent mothers ng safe spaces kung saan magsisimula ang healing at magkaroon ng informed choices, mahalaga po ito– mahalaga na alam nila ang tama, naiintindihan nila at nakakapag-desisyon sila ng tama para sa mga sarili nila,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao pointed out.

As a result of the discussion, beneficiaries demonstrated improved confidence, deeper understanding of reproductive health and personal rights, and stronger decision-making skills.

The activity reinforced positive self-concept and respect for individual dignity, while encouraging healthier life choices that support both mother and child. (KI)