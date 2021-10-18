DSWD releases over 47k family food packs to Metro Manila LGUs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In line with the implementation of granular lockdown, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues to augment the resources of local government units (LGUs) in the National Capital Region (NCR).

As of October 14, the Department reported that it has released a total of 47,875 family food packs (FFPs) to LGUs in NCR amounting to more than P29 million, in continuation of the provision of assistance to areas under granular lockdown.

Initially, DSWD prepositioned 15,500 FFPs to 16 LGUs in Metro Manila, and distributed additional 32,375 food packs to the cities of Caloocan, Makati, Mandaluyong, Manila, Paranaque, Pasay, Quezon, San Juan and municipality of Pateros upon receipt of official request.

Following the Memorandum Circular No. 11, series of 2021, the provision of FFPs is a co-sharing responsibility of DSWD and the concerned LGU. Households in lockdown areas are expected to receive food packs from their respective LGU for the first seven days while the DSWD will augment on the eight and following days of the quarantine.

To date, 750 areas in 13 LGUs in NCR have been placed under granular lockdown with Regional Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) Certification.

The DSWD assured the LGUs its continuous support to immediately assist families affected by the granular lockdowns.