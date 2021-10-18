Home>News>Metro>DSWD releases over 47k family food packs to Metro Manila LGUs

DSWD releases over 47k family food packs to Metro Manila LGUs

Journal Online4
DSWD SLP

In line with the implementation of granular lockdown, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues to augment the resources of local government units (LGUs) in the National Capital Region (NCR).

As of October 14, the Department reported that it has released a total of 47,875 family food packs (FFPs) to LGUs in NCR amounting to more than P29 million, in continuation of the provision of assistance to areas under granular lockdown.

Initially, DSWD prepositioned 15,500 FFPs to 16 LGUs in Metro Manila, and distributed additional 32,375 food packs to the cities of Caloocan, Makati, Mandaluyong, Manila, Paranaque, Pasay, Quezon, San Juan and municipality of Pateros upon receipt of official request.

Makati City Pabakuna

Following the Memorandum Circular No. 11, series of 2021, the provision of FFPs is a co-sharing responsibility of DSWD and the concerned LGU. Households in lockdown areas are expected to receive food packs from their respective LGU for the first seven days while the DSWD will augment on the eight and following days of the quarantine.

To date, 750 areas in 13 LGUs in NCR have been placed under granular lockdown with Regional Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) Certification.

The DSWD assured the LGUs its continuous support to immediately assist families affected by the granular lockdowns.

Suggested Articles
Provincial

3rd congressional district in Bataan pushed

Christian D. Supnad
BALANGA CITY, Bataan — Citing bigger benefits for the province if it is approved, Congressman Joet S. Garcia is pushing
Miscellaneous

Immunization for high risk groups proposed

Ryan Ponce Pacpaco
A NEOPHYTE Metro Manila lawmaker has filed a measure which aims to provide immunization service to vulnerable and high risk
Provincial

Cabiao unveils new P100M Lake Nabao floating market

Steve A. Gosuico
CABIAO, Nueva Ecija – The new P100-million Cabiao floating market was unveiled in this first-class municipality last Friday morning here.
Relief Goods
Miscellaneous

PH-Chinese Community helps Bicol

People's Tonight
THE Filipino Chinese Community Calamity Fund (FCCCF) recently sent thousands of emergency food and other relief packs to typhoon victims