DSWD releases Php92M in emergency cash aid to Tino-hit families, tourism workers in Negros Region

The Department of Social Welfare and Development‘s (DSWD) Field Office (FO) Negros Island Region (NIR) conducted a series of Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) payouts to families affected by Typhoon Tino, providing immediate financial aid to help communities recover from the damaged left by the storm.

As of the latest report, a total of Php92,545,866 was distributed to 15,018 household beneficiaries affected by Typhoon Tino with both partially damaged, and severely damaged houses. Payouts were carried out in Hinigaran, Negros Occidental.

“The scale of the damage requires an urgent and organized response on the ground. Our teams are working closely with local governments to validate beneficiaries and release the assistance as quickly as possible, in keeping with the directive to speed up recovery efforts in affected communities,” Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said on Monday (February 16).

Jennifer Bulanon, one of the beneficiaries from Hinigaran, expressed gratitude for the assistance she received after a coconut tree fell on their house at the height of the typhoon.

“Maraming salamat sa DSWD dahil dumating ang tulong na ito para sa kalamidad. Ang aming bahay ay natumbahan ng puno ng niyog at talagang lumubog ang aming bahay. Kapag malakas ang hangin, nangangamba kami na tuluyang masira. Maraming salamat sa pagtulong sa amin. Gagamitin ko ito sa pagbili ng mga materyales upang unti-unti naming mapagawa ang aming bahay,” Jennifer said in ilonggo during the ECT payout in Hinigaran on Saturday (February 14).

In a parallel effort to assist workers whose livelihoods were disrupted, the DSWD, in coordination with the Department of Tourism (DOT), also extended emergency cash aid to tourism workers in affected localities.

A total of Php5,038,600 was provided to 488 beneficiaries from different parts of the region.

Under the partnership with the DOT, each beneficiary received Php10,325. In Sagay City, 190 tourism workers received a total of Php1,961,750.

In Cadiz City, 123 beneficiaries were granted assistance amounting to Php1,269,975. In Escalante City, 58 beneficiaries received Php598,850, while 29 beneficiaries from the Municipality of Calatrava were given Php299,425.

In the Municipality of Ilog, 41 beneficiaries received Php423,325, and in Bago City, 47 beneficiaries were provided Php485,275.

“The Emergency Cash Transfer is meant to provide immediate relief to families and workers who lost homes and sources of income due to Typhoon Tino. Through close coordination with local government units and partner agencies, the DSWD ensures that assistance reaches those who need it most, so communities can begin rebuilding without delay. The pay-out will continue until we reach all qualified beneficiaries,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said.

The initiative is aligned with the directive of Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to expedite the delivery of aid and ensure that families affected by disasters are given sufficient support to rebuild. (KI)