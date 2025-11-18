DSWD reminds public to extend ‘right’ help, not alms to IPs, families in street situations

416 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reminded the public to refrain from giving alms to indigenous peoples (IPs), children and families in street situations (FISS) – an act that is customary during the holiday season.

“Naiintindihan po namin na sa panahong ito, marami sa ating mga kababayan ang nais na magbahagi ng tulong sa ating mga kapatid na IPs, at sa mga batang nasa lansangan. Kami po ay muling umaapela sa inyo na huwag po tayong magbigay ng limos sa kanila, bagkus ay magbahagi tayo ng tulong sa tamang pamamaraan,” Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao, the DSWD spokesperson, said on Tuesday (November 18).

Instead of giving alms, the DSWD spokesperson encouraged the public to extend appropriate forms of assistance through organized activities that will encourage IPs and FISS to stop their mendicancy that pose danger to their lives.

“Ang DSWD po ay may Pag-Abot Program kung saan patuloy na nagsasagawa ng reach out activities para ilayo sa kapahamakan ang mga IPs at mga kababayan nating nasa lansangan. Maaari pong makipag-ugnayan ang publiko sa Pag-Abot team kung nais nilang magbahagi ng tulong lalo na ngayong holiday season,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao pointed out.

The Department’s spokesperson said the Pag-Abot Program has a processing center in Nasdake Building, a former POGO hub located in Pasay City.

The building also houses the Walang Gutom Kitchen (WGK), which serves hot meals to reached-out families and individuals in street situations under the Pag-Abot Program.

“Hinihikayat din po namin ang ating mga kababayan at mga private groups na nais tumulong sa aming Walang Gutom Kitchen. Ang soup kitchen po ay tumatanggap ng mga donasyong pagkain at mga volunteers na nais maglaan ng kanilang oras para sa ating mga kababayang na-reach out sa mga lansangan,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said.

The Pag-abot Program has already profiled around 14,000 individuals and reached out to more than 8,000 families and individuals living on the streets.

The DSWD’s Pag-abot team continues to conduct reach-out activities 24 hours, 7 days a week, giving the FISS the opportunity to be provided with short-term and long-term interventions to help them get off the streets and live sustained and dignified lives.

Groups and individuals who are interested to donate or volunteer may reach out to the Pag-Abot Program through their Facebook page @DSWDPagabot or through the WGK mobile number 0916-8297202.

The Pag-Abot Program and the WGK are innovative programs of the DSWD which are aligned with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure that vulnerable families and individuals receive necessary interventions and assistance from the government. (AKDL)