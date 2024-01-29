DSWD rolls out 4-month cash-for-work program for persons with disabilities in Valenzuela City

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) will implement this February until May a cash-for-work (CFW) program for persons with disabilities in Valenzuela City.

“Secretary Rex Gatchalian led the rollout of the four-month program in Valenzuela City at the People’s Park Amphitheater last January 20,” said DSWD Asst. Secretary for Strategic Communications, who is also agency spokesperson.

According to the DSWD spokesperson, the inauguration of the CFW program for persons with disabilities underscores the commitment of the agency to prioritize the needs of the vulnerable sector.

“The CFW program is designed to provide a short-term intervention, offering temporary employment to persons with disabilities and families with low or no income, especially those with members with special needs, to meet their basic and financial needs,” Asst. Secretary Lopez pointed out.

Some 800 low-income persons with disabilities will be engaged each month. They will be provided with cash assistance in exchange for their rendered services.

“Each person with disability will be given work assignments based on their respective skills and competencies, focusing mainly on administrative and clerical tasks,” Asst. Secretary Lopez said.

The identified beneficiaries will be deployed in 42 elementary and 26 high schools within Valenzuela City, under the supervision of school principals and officials of the local government unit (LGU).

The roll out of the CFW program in Valenzuela City serves as the pilot testing for the implementation of KALAHI-CIDSS in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Joining Secretary Gatchalian during the launch were KALAHI-CIDSS National Program Manager Atty. Bernadette Mapue-Joaquin and DSWD Field Office-NCR Asst. Regional Director for Administration (ARDA) Benchie Gonzales.

“As one of the core programs of the agency, the KALAHI-CIDSS uses a community-driven development approach to aid vulnerable sectors in their development by engaging and providing them with not only jobs but a step toward self-reliance,” the DSWD spokesperson said.