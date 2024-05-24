DSWD rolls out 5th leg of field visit to improve agency’s peace, dev’t efforts

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns (ISPSC) Alan Tanjusay leads the official rollout of the agency’s field study in Kabankalan City through a courtesy visit with the local officials on Wednesday (May 22).

Undersecretary Tanjusay, together with Peace and Development Buong Bansa Mapayapa National Program Manager Erickson Luz, paid a courtesy visit to Kabankalan City Mayor Benjie Miranda to kick off the fifth leg of the agency’s benchmarking study with focus on former rebels.

In this field visit, the DSWD officials will conduct focus group discussions and interviews with the former members of the Rebolusyonaryo Partido Manggagawa ng Plipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade-Tabara Paduano Group (RPM-P/RPA/ABB-TPG) in the city.

The fifth phase is part of the DSWD’s initiatives to develop a comprehensive Case Management (CM) Guide catering to former members of various non-state groups, violent extremist groups, and adults and children in armed conflict situations.

In his message, Usec. Tanjusay stressed the importance of case management and deradicalization to the full reintegration of former members of non-state armed groups, along with their families, as productive citizens in the community.