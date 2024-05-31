DSWD rolls out digital financial inclusion efforts for 4Ps beneficiaries

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) officially rolled out the “e-PANALO ang Kinabukasan” program aimed at enhancing the digital financial literacy and inclusion of beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) through a caravan held on Monday (May 27) in Barangay Paquibato Proper in Davao City.

“The DSWD undertakes this initiative to help 4Ps beneficiaries adapt to the emerging modern platforms and technology for faster access to various financial online services,” DSWD Asst. Secretary for 4Ps and the National Household Targeting System Marites Maristela said in his message.

The 4Ps senior official said the e-PANALO program empowers beneficiaries to understand how various digital platforms can enhance their financial literacy and provide additional methods for receiving their 4Ps cash grants.

“By equipping the 4Ps beneficiaries with better knowledge and skills in handling their financial transactions and accessing digital financial service providers, we deliver cash grants in a timely and convenient manner,” Asst. Sec. Maristela pointed out.

Asst. Secretary Maristela said the e-PANALO program will also lessen or reduce the expenses of the beneficiaries living in remote areas from going to ATMs to withdraw their grants.

“Other alternatives, such as e-wallets may be more accessible to them,” the DSWD official said.

In implementing the program, Asst. Secretary Maristela said the DSWD is collaborating with the Land Bank of the Philippines and the private sector, including the Ayala Foundation, BPI Foundation, Maya, and G-Xchange, Incorporated, the operator of GCash.

During the Davao City caravan, some 200 4Ps beneficiaries were given discussions that educated and encouraged them to utilize digital applications for managing their financial needs.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, represented by City Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre and City Social Welfare and Development Officer Joy Dayaday, expressed the full support and commitment of the local government unit (LGU) in implementing the e-PANALO program for 4Ps beneficiaries in the city.

Asst. Sec. Maristela was joined by 4Ps National Program Manager and Director Gemma Gabuya and other personnel from DSWD Field Office-11 (Davao Region), the Provincial Operations Offices and Davao City Operations Office Team.

To date, more than 4 million 4Ps households have been provided with finance literacy sessions nationwide through the regular Family Development Sessions.

The launch of digital financial literacy is in line with the agency’s efforts to help its 4Ps beneficiaries access financial opportunities and help them be mainstreamed in the country’s financial system.