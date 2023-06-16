DSWD rolls out info caravan of social protection programs, services in Cagayan Valley

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) conducts information caravan on Thursday, June 15, in Tuguegarao City to discuss various social protection programs and services to Local Social Welfare and Development Officers in the region.

As part of its efforts to bring social protection programs and services closer to its beneficiaries, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) launched another facet of the Information Caravan on Thursday, June 15 in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

In partnership with its Field Office II, this year’s Information Caravan was aimed at assisting in the DSWD’s performance target of ensuring the functionality of the Local Social Welfare and Development Offices in the Cagayan Valley Region.

Attended by more than 40 social welfare officers of different cities and municipalities in Region 2, the caravan served as the platform of the DSWD to expand its information drive on its various programs and services.

“Ang information caravan sa taong ito ay nagsisilbing plataporma para sa DSWD upang ang lokal na antas ay mabigyan ng sapat na kaalaman at impormasyon na makapagpapalalim ng kanilang pag-unawa sa kahalagahan ng ating mga programa at kung paanong ang mga ito ay makapagpapabago ng buhay ng ating mga kababayan (This year’s information caravan serves as a platform for the DSWD to capacitate local government units with knowledge and information that will help deepen their understanding on the importance of the programs and services and how these transform the lives of Filipinos),” DSWD Spokesperson, Assistant Secretary Romel M. Lopez, said in his video message.

Asst. Secretary Lopez also pointed out the significant role of the LSWDOs in helping the DSWD achieve its mandate of uplifting the lives of the marginalized and poor sectors.

Among the topics discussed were the flagship programs and projects of the Department such as the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilpino Program or 4Ps, Kapitbisig Laban sa Kahirapan – Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-CIDSS), Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP), and Listahanan 3 Dataset.

Orientation on the newly-signed implementing rules and regulations of the Expanded Solo Parents Act was also conducted to give an overview on the amendments made by the law.

In support of the celebration of the World Day Against Child Labor, the caravan also featured the Strategic Helpdesks for Information, Education, Livelihood and other Developmental Interventions or SHIELD against Child Labor Program to introduce it to the local government.

During the event, the DSWD also launched its #SaTrueLang, an anti-fake news campaign, which aims to counter misinformation among its stakeholders and clientele.

Since 2016, the DSWD, through its Social Marketing Service (SMS), has been conducting Information Caravan to different target audience to make them aware and informed of the programs and services of the Department.