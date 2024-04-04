DSWD seals partnership with regional gov’t agencies, LGUs in Cordillera Administrative Region to mitigate El Niño effects

471 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Thursday (April 4) formally signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with regional government offices and local government units (LGUs) for the implementation of Project LAWA at BINHI (Local Adaptation to Water Access and Breaking Insufficiency through Nutritious Harvest for the Impoverished) in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) as part of its continuing efforts to strengthen actions in mitigating and managing the effects of climate change and disasters.

The agreement, which was signed in Baguio City, formalized the shared commitment of the DSWD and its partners from CAR to deliver core social protection services, with emphasis on ensuring food security, water sufficiency, and community empowerment, to its target beneficiaries.

Secretary Rex Gatchalian, in his message delivered virtually by DSWD Special Assistant to the Secretary (SAS) for Special Projects Dr. Maria Isabel B. Lanada, highlighted the significance of forging partnerships in creating a sustainable solution and proactive intervention to address food insecurity and water scarcity.

“Among the steps the agency has done include the development of policies and partnerships that are inclusive, appropriate and responsive to the emerging and evolving trends of climate change adaptation and mitigation and disaster risk reduction,” Sec. Gatchalian said.

Sec. Gatchalian also expressed gratitude to partner agencies and stakeholders in CAR for championing the Risk Resiliency Program in the region.

“Rest assured that the DSWD will continue to support and implement disaster and climate resilience activities that will help build stronger, and more adaptable communities around the country,” said Sec. Gatchalian, through SAS Lanada.

Project LAWA at BINHI aims to strengthen the adaptive capabilities of poor and vulnerable families during periods of severe drought, ultimately mitigating the impact of food insecurity and water scarcity brought about by the Climate Change. It will be implemented under the DSWD’s Risk Resiliency Program through Cash-For-Training and Work (RRP-CFTW).

The project will be implemented in 310 cities and municipalities in 61 provinces around the country, benefiting 140,906 partner-beneficiaries from vulnerable sectors including Indigenous Peoples (IPs), poor farmers, poor fisher folks, women, and elderly, among others.

The ceremonial signing was attended by DSWD Field Office CAR OIC-Regional Director Enrique H. Gascon, Jr; Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Field Office CAR Regional Executive Director Atty. Jennilyn M. Dawayan, CESO IV; Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) CAR Regional Director Araceli A. San Jose, CESO IV; National Commission on Indigenous Peoples CAR Regional Director Atty. Roland P. Calde; and other heads and officials of different LGUs in the region.