DSWD Sec Gatchalian joins First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos in LAB for ALL Laguna launch

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian joins First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos as she brings the LAB for ALL in the Province of Laguna on Tuesday (June 27). LAB for ALL stands for Laboratoryo, Konsulta at Gamot Para sa Lahat.

The LAB for ALL caravan is one of the initiatives of the First Lady which brings essential health care services more accessible to ordinary Filipinos.

Representatives of other government agencies such as the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Department of Health (DOH), PhilHealth, and the private sector also joined the LAB for ALL launching activity.