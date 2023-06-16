DSWD Sec. Gatchalian joins PBBM in turnover of China’s fertilizer donation

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian (right on photo 1), former mayor of Valenzuela City, joins President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr as the chief executive graces the formal turnover of the 20,000 metric tons of fertilizer donated by the People’s Republic of China, represented by the Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines, His Excellency Huang Xilian (left on photo 1). The turn-over of the fertilizers was held Friday (June 16) at the National Food Authority (NFA) warehouse in Valenzuela City.

As Chair of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Zero Hunger, the DSWD chief believes that the fertilizer donation of the government of the People’s Republic of China will boost the country’s agricultural yield, which is necessary for food security as well as achieving the objectives of the zero-hunger campaign of the Marcos administration. (Photos from RTVM)