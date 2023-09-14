DSWD Sec. Gatchalian keynotes Global Policy Forum

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian speaks before financial inclusion champions and advocates during the Global Policy Forum on Thursday (September 14) at the Philippine International Convention Center.

In his keynote speech, Sec. Gatchalian cited the DSWD’s programs and services that promote financial inclusion and resiliency such as the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), and the Food Stamp Program (FSP).

The Policy Forum, which carried the theme, “Stability, Sustainability, and Inclusivity for Shared Prosperity”, was organized by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Alliance for Financial Inclusion (AFI), a global alliance of central banks, financial regulators and other stakeholders.