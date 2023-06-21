DSWD Sec. Gatchalian presides 1st meeting of IATF on Zero Hunger

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Wednesday (June 21) presides over the first regular meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Zero Hunger (IATF-ZH) as newly-designated chairperson.

Also attending the meeting at the DSWD Central Office were IATF-ZH co-chairperson Asst. Secretary Milana Dayanghirang, who is also executive director of the National Nutrition Council (NNC), and vice-chairperson Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The main agenda focused on the continuous commitment of the IATF-ZH in fighting hunger, ensuring food security, and addressing stunting among Filipino children.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on May 18 issued Executive Order No. 27 series of 2023, designating the DSWD Secretary as the Chairperson of the IATF-ZH.