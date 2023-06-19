DSWD Sec Gatchalian welcomes ADB execs

166 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian welcomes the newly-appointed Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Pavit Ramachandran and former Country Director Kelly Bird during a courtesy visit at the DSWD Central Office Monday (June 19).

The main agenda of the meeting between the DSWD and ADB is the pilot run and funding modalities of the Food Stamp Program (FSP), following the approval of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on the program’s concept and implementation.

The FSP aims to provide assistance, in the form of digital stamps worth Php 3000 food credits, to food-poor Filipino families and vulnerable sectors.