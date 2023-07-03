DSWD Secretary leads Oplan Pag-Abot in Pasay City

222 SHARES Share Tweet

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian arrives at the Pasay City Sports Complex, one of the processing centers of the Department’s Oplan Pag-Abot project.

Secretary Gatchalian will join the team of social workers Monday (July 3) for the full implementation of reach-out operations along Macapagal and Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, together with Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano, holds a press conference Monday (July 3) at the Pasay City Sports Complex before the actual reach out operations.

DSWD Sec. Gatchalian ipinaliwanag ang layunin ng Oplan Pag-Abot sa isang pamilyang nakatira sa kalsada

Pinangunahan ni DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian ang pagkumbinsi sa isang pamilya na tatlong taon nang naninirahan sa lansangan upang sumama sa DSWD at mabigyan ng nararapat na interbensyon sa ilalim ng proyektong Oplan Pag-Abot.

Ang reach-out operations nitong Lunes (July 3) ay ang unang araw ng implementasyon ng Oplan Pag-Abot sa buong Metro Manila.

Isang katutubong Aeta, nais nang makauwi sa tulong ng Oplan Pag-Abot ng DSWD

Isang katutubong Aeta mula sa Olongapo City ang nakumbinsi ni DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian na sumama sa ahensya upang matulungang bumalik sa kanilang hometown at mabigyan ng pangkabuhayan sa ilalim ng Oplan Pag-Abot project.

Kabilang sa tulong na ibinibigay ng DSWD sa mga indibidwal at pamilyang na-reach out ay ang livelihood assistance at transitory packages na layuning tulungan sila na makapagsimulang muli.

Secretary Gatchalian, Usec. Romualdez assist reached-out individuals, families

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Undersecretary for Operations Group Monina Josefina Romualdez assist the reached-out individuals and families as they undergo the initial assessment on Monday (July 3) at the Oplan Pag-Abot’s processing center in Pasay City.

At the center, the reached out individuals and families will be issued identification cards and will be interviewed to assess their immediate and appropriate needs.