DSWD sends 5,000 food packs to flash flood, landslide-affected families in Bukidnon

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office (FO) in Northern Mindanao, on Tuesday (June 27) sent over 5,000 family food packs (FFPs) as augmentation support to the local government unit (LGU) of Malaybalay City in Bukidnon province which experienced flash flood and landslides due to the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone over the past few days.

The DSWD Northern Mindanao Regional Office, in coordination with the Malaybalay City LGU, is currently distributing the relief items to 5,100 families or 25,050 individuals affected by the weather disturbance in Barangays Aglayan, Cabangahan, Bangcud, Sto Niño, San Martin, Sinanglanan, Managok, and Violeta.

“The DSWD, especially in the areas affected by the ITCZ, will continue to preposition food and non-food items, to ensure immediate response. We assure the public that the DSWD has enough funds and available relief goods,” DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez, said.

The Northern Mindanao Field Office has prepositioned 41,954 FFPs and other relief items in the different warehouses in the region, ready to be augmented to LGUs that may need assistance from the DSWD.

As of press time, a total of 10,657 families or 50,878 persons were affected by the incident in the provinces of Bukidnon and Lanao del Norte.

To date, Field Office X has more than ₱93.4 million worth of stockpile of food and non-food items and standby funds, according to DSWD Regional Director Ramel Jamen.