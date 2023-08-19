DSWD sends 7,700 food packs to Batanes

194 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Cagayan Valley Regional Office transported 7,700 family food packs (FFPs) to Batanes via the Barko ng Republika ng Pilipinas (BRP) Waray and Malapascua on Saturday (August 19) in its continuing relief operations for families affected by Typhoon Egay as well as prepositioning efforts for other disasters that might occur in the province.

BRP Waray, a heavy landing craft of the Philippine Navy (PN), carried 6,000 FFPs while BRP Malapascua of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) was loaded with 1,700 FFPs.