DSWD sends over 15k food packs to Agusan del Sur for shear line-affected residents

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office-Caraga, sent on January 31 some 15,284 family food packs (FFPs) to augment the resources of the local government unit (LGU) of Agusan del Sur for its constituents who have been affected by the effects of a shear line in the province.

Of the total FFPs delivered to the province, 9,744 went to Bunawan town, 620 packs to San Luis, 1,610 FFPs to Sta. Josefa, and 3,310 packs to Veruela.

As requested by the provincial LGU, more aid are currently in transit to help locals cope with the effects of a trough that also occurred in the province.