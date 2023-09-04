DSWD sends over Php 5M-worth of aid to habagat, typhoon-affected communities in Ilocos Region

388 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office-1 (Ilocos Region) has sent over Php5 million worth of humanitarian assistance to families and individuals affected by the habagat, which was enhanced by recent Typhoons Goring and Hanna.

Some 5,000 family food packs (FFPs) amounting to more than Php2.6 million were dispatched on Monday (September 4) to the 2nd District of Ilocos Sur for the affected residents due to the aftermath of Typhoons Goring and Hanna.

The DSWD Ilocos Regional Office also distributed 12,000 FFPs to the different satellite warehouses located in the region, FO 1 Director Marie Angela Gopalan reported to the Disaster Management and Response Group (DRMG).

On August 26, DSWD FO 1 assisted in the unloading of 21,000 FFPs, together with the community volunteers, at the DSWD Regional Warehouse in Barangay Biday, City of San Fernando, La Union.

“Another 3,000 FFPs were also unloaded with the assistance of community volunteers at DSWD Warehouse in Barangay Urayong in Bauang, La Union,” Director Gopalan reported.

As of press time, a total of 30,261 families or 113,673 individuals from 43 local government units (LGUs) in the region have been affected by the weather disturbances.

Of these figures, 156 families or 535 persons are seeking temporary shelter in evacuation centers while heavy rains and floods are still being experienced in the entire Ilocos region.

The DSWD Field-Office 1 continuously monitors the current weather situation in the region through the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) and the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) 1, according to Director Gopalan.

Currently, the DSWD FO-1 maintains Php3,127,800 standby funds; 49,952 boxes of food packs; Php46,452,698 worth of non-food items (NFIs); and Php 687,616 worth of raw materials ready for augmentation to concerned LGUs, if requested.