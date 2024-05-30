DSWD sends over Php3.6M-worth in aid to families hit by Typhoon Aghon

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has delivered more than Php 3.6 million worth of humanitarian assistance to families severely affected by Typhoon Aghon, an agency official said on Thursday (May 30).

“The DSWD, through its field offices, already handed over assistance to the localities in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol region, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas affected by the onslaught of the typhoon,” said DSWD Asst. Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao, who is also the agency spokesperson.

As of the press time, Typhoon “Aghon” has inflicted damage to some 36,549 families or 128,511 individuals from 773 barangays in the National Capital Region (NCR), the regions of Ilocos, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.

Some 652 families or 2,321 individuals are also taking temporary shelter in 57 evacuation centers set up in NCR and CALABARZON, according to the DRMG assistant secretary.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao said the DSWD remains on alert to give necessary and immediate aid to the typhoon-hit localities, especially across regions with high incidence of displaced families.

“Our FOs are also continuously distributing family food packs (FFPs) to the affected families. On May 26, our FO V, together with the Provincial Social Welfare and Development (SWAD) of Albay provided hot meals to the stranded passengers in the different ports in the region,” Asst. Secretary Dumlao said.

According to the DSWD spokesperson, the agency maintains more than Php 2.8 billion worth of standby and stockpile funds which may support the relief needs of the families affected by Typhoon “Aghon” through inter-FO augmentation.