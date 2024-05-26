DSWD sends timely aid to families affected by Tropical Storm ‘Aghon’

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Close to Php 1 million worth of aid has so far been extended by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to the families affected by Tropical Storm ‘Aghon’ in the Bicol region, an official of the Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG) said on Sunday (May 26).

“The DSWD is working tirelessly in coordination with LGUs to ensure the timely distribution of relief goods and other essential services to the affected population,” said Asst. Secretary for DRMG Irene Dumlao, who is also the DSWD spokesperson.

Asst. Secretary Dumlao said more than Php 972,000 worth of assistance from the DSWD and more than Php316,600 from concerned local government units (LGUs) have been extended to the affected families from the provinces of Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, and Sorsogon.

“The relief package includes food packs, hygiene kits, and other basic necessities to support the displaced families,” the DSWD spokespersons aid.

Asst. Sec. Dumlao said the agency is closely monitoring the areas affected by Tropical Storm ‘Aghon’ and coordinating with concerned LGUs to provide immediate and appropriate assistance.

Based on the latest DSWD-DRMG report, the tropical storm has affected a total of 6,542 families or more than 8,200 persons from 22 barangays in Bicol, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas regions.

“We have prepositioned more than 24,900 family food packs in the said regions which are available for distribution as the need arises,” the DSWD spokesperson noted.

Meanwhile, the DSWD’s National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau (NLRMB) is set to dispatch additional boxes of food packs to Field Office 4A (CALABARZON Region) to augment the stockpile for the regional office’s disaster response efforts.

The DSWD urges the public to remain vigilant and follow the safety guidelines issued by local authorities.