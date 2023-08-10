DSWD set to release almost 1M food packs for families affected by ‘Egay’

More family food packs bound for Batanes : Philippine Navy (PN) personnel load 6,000 boxes of family food packs (FFPs) on the BRP Waray at Sual Fishport, Pangasinan on Thursday (August 10). The FFPs will be shipped to Basco, Batanes as augmentation assistance to families affected by the recent weather disturbances.

In line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to ensure that families affected by disasters will never experience hunger, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has continuously augmented family food packs (FFPs) to residents in areas severely affected by Super Typhoon Egay.

From July 26 to August 10, the DSWD has released 550,688 boxes of FFPs to Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon regions.

The FFPs were delivered by 367 wing van trucks to the different local government units (LGUs) in the three northern and central Luzon regions most affected by the two typhoons and the enhanced Habagat.

DSWD Asst. Secretary Romel Lopez, who is also the agency’s spokesperson, lauded the National Resource Operations Center (NROC), the department’s main disaster response hub, for this record breaking delivery of FFPs in just two weeks.

“The DSWD is scheduled to release 356,188 additional FFPs to Regions I, II, and III once the water subsides in the flooded localities, “ Asst. Sec. Lopez pointed out.

The DSWD spokesperson said the NROC will release close to 1 million food packs by August 20.

“We will continue to coordinate with the concerned LGUs to ensure that the needs of their affected constituents are immediately addressed, including food, potable water, non-food items, and psycho-social interventions, as the need arises,” Asst. Secretary Lopez said.

Based on the latest data from the Disaster Response and Management Bureau (DRMB), a total of Php293,191,436.37 worth of humanitarian assistance has already been released by the DSWD to the typhoon-affected regions.

The DSWD also provided Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) to 5,349 beneficiaries in Ilocos Norte amounting to ₱48,829,500.

DSWD MIMAROPA Regional Director Leonardo Reynoso, meanwhile, said the cash-for-work program for residents affected by the floodings in the Municipality of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro has been moved to another date.

In his report to DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Director Reynoso said the original August 5-6 payout for Naujan residents was not implemented.

“The CFW payout was requested for re-scheduling to August 14-15 because of the recent flood in the municipality due to the monsoon rains and other LGU activities,” Director Reynoso said, adding that Naujan is the last municipality that will have its CFW payout.