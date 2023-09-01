DSWD shares PH social protection programs with Bangladesh delegation

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Thursday (August 31) welcomed the delegation from the People’s Republic of Bangladesh who are currently on a study visit in the country.

Asst Secretary Ana Maria Paz Rafael of the DSWD’s Partnerships Building and Resource Mobilization Office met the Bangladesh representatives from the Ministry of Social Welfare, Department of Social Services, and Ministry of Finance at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City.

As part of the DSWD’s partnership with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), GIZ Bangladesh visited the Philippines to gain insights into the Philippine government’s social protections systems, especially the provision of social services to domestic migrants, displaced communities, and poor families and individuals.

Among the social protection programs shared by DSWD Asst. Sec. Rafael were the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP); Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS); and Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).