DSWD showcases digitalization initiatives in international workshop

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary and Chief Information Officer (CIO) Julius Gorospe presents the agency's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) initiatives during the Digital Public Infrastructure: Accelerating Action Workshop held at the World Bank in Washington, DC from September 12 to 15. The DPI project aims to streamline the DSWD's operations in line with the Marcos Administration's thrust to accelerate digitalization across all government agencies.

In line with its initiatives to digitalize the provision of social services, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) showcased its Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) project during a workshop held at the World Bank headquarters in Washington, DC from September 12 to 15.

The four-day workshop, which had the theme “Digital Public Infrastructure: Accelerating Action Workshop,” was organized by the World Bank Group’s Identification for Development (ID4D) and Digitalizing Government-to-Person Payment (G2Px) sister initiatives aimed at facilitating the exchange of experiences, evidence, and innovations related to DPI and its role in enabling digital development.

The DSWD, represented by its Chief Information Officer (CIO) Assistant Secretary Julius Gorospe, was invited to present its DPI projects that reflect the Department’s ongoing efforts to create an infrastructure that enhances and streamlines the delivery of social protection services.

“The DSWD has earnestly embraced the digital era to optimize service delivery and ensure that aid reaches those who need it most,” Asst. Secretary Gorospe said.

The DSWD-CIO said this was the vision of Secretary Rex Gatchalian which propelled the Department’s DPI initiative forward, aligning technology and social welfare to meet the needs of the community better.

“Central to the DSWD’s digitalization efforts is the principle of freedom of choice which empowers beneficiaries to choose how to apply for services and receive assistance, whether online, in-person, or through mobile devices,” Asst. Sec. Gorospe explained.

Additionally, beneficiaries can choose their preferred payout outlets, such as banks, electronic wallets, or remittance centers which the Department considers as a revolutionary step especially when the existing regulatory framework has previously confined the agency to a single government depository bank, according to Asst. Sec. Gorospe.

“The DPI project also integrates the Philippines’ National ID, which enables a more agile and innovative organization, better equipped to meet the needs of beneficiaries and stakeholders,” the CIO said.

Under the leadership of Secretary Gatchalian, the DPI projects will foster collaboration with technological partners and financial service providers to streamline the DSWD’s operations, improve service delivery, and catalyze digital transformation across other government agencies and organizations in the country.