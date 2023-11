305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN), extended assistance on Monday (November 20) to 696 families hit by the November 17 magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Malapatan, Sarangani.

Each affected household received two boxes of family food packs (FFPs) from the DSWD, in partnership with the concerned local government unit ( LGU).