Miscellaneous

DSWD social workers conduct 24-hr reach out operations for street dwellers in Las Piñas

Journal Online0
DSWD Oplan Pag-Abot

Social workers of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) conducts a 24-hour reach-out operations for families and individuals in street situation (FISS) in Las Piñas City, as part of the agency’s Oplan Pag-Abot.

The city-wide operation starts on Thursday (November 16) and will continue non-stop until Friday (November 17).

Reached-out families and individuals who are staying on the streets are brought to the processing center located at Talon Dos, Lagman Covered Court for initial assessment.

