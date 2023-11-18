DSWD spox discusses disaster response efforts for Mindanao earthquake-affected families

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez discusses the department’s disaster response efforts for the families and communities affected by the 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Mindanao during the Saturday News Forum in Dapo Restaurant, Quezon City on Saturday (November 18).

The temblor was felt in the surrounding provinces of South Cotabato, Davao Del Sur, and Sultan Kudarat at 4:14 p.m. on Friday, November 17.

The DSWD, as the lead social protection agency of the government, ensures the public that it is already coordinating with the local government units for the needed assistance.