DSWD spox gives updates on disaster response for ‘Tino’, preparedness efforts for Typhoon Uwan

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues to intensify its disaster response operations as it assists families affected by Typhoon Tino and prepares for the impact of Super Typhoon ‘Uwan’

Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG), also the DSWD spokesperson, told the Saturday News Forum on November 8 that family food packs (FFPs) and essential supplies have been prepositioned across all regions, with over 1.9 million FFPs strategically stored in warehouses for immediate deployment.

Quick Response Teams (QRT) from various field offices (FO) are on red alert to provide augmentation support to local government units.

As part of its proactive measures, the DSWD has also deployed its mobile command centers, kitchens, and water filtration trucks to ensure uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian assistance.

The DSWD spokesperson told the media that aside from sustained relief supplies, over 400 portable water filtration kits had been distributed in Tino-hit communities to ensure the supply of clean and safe potable water. (KI)