DSWD, St. Luke’s ink MOU for life-saving skills training for social workers, frontliners

Recognizing the crucial role of bystanders or non-medical practitioners as one of the first responders during emergency situations, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian (left) and St. Luke’s Medical Center Foundation, Inc. (SLMCFI) President Dr. Benjamin S.A. Campomanes sign on Wednesday (July 19) a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to equip DSWD social workers and frontliners with basic life-saving skills.

As part of the National Disaster Resilience Month, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) sealed a partnership with St. Luke’s Medical Center Foundation, Inc. (SLMCFI) for the implementation of Basic Life Support (BLS) for Bystanders Training Program on Wednesday on Wednesday (July 19) at the DSWD Central Office in Batasan, Quezon City.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian and SLMCFI President, Dr. Benjamin S.A. Campomanes, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to equip DSWD social workers and frontliners with basic life-saving skills.

Recognizing the crucial role of bystanders or non-medical practitioners as one of the first responders during emergency situations, Secretary Gatchalian expressed his gratitude to the SLMCFI as he noted that the training program can be expanded to the social workers in the regions and to beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

“The 4Ps, they are being monitored by the City Links and Municipal Links. The City Links and Municipal Links manage the 4Ps clusters in their area. They also conduct Family Development Sessions and 4Ps members are required to do FDS. If you want, we could bring the City Links and Municipal Links and they can incorporate Basic Life Support in the 4Ps [FDS],” the DSWD chief pointed out.

“What you can do there is train the City Links and Municipal Links, they are the leaders, and they would be the ones to cascade during FDS,” Secretary Gatchalian added.

The SLMCFI President said their foundation looks forward to the expansion of the partnership with the DSWD.

“This collaboration signifies our shared commitment to creating a more prepared and resilient society by empowering individuals and communities with lifesaving skills,” the SLMCFI President said.

Campomanes further explained: “Together, we aim to create a network of trained responders who can truly make a difference in emergency situations. We firmly believe that through our joint efforts with DSWD, we can enhance community resilience and save more lives. This ceremonial signing marks the beginning of a journey toward a safer and more prepared society. We look forward to the positive impact we will create together.”

Through the BSL for Bystanders Training Program, partners from SLMCFI will conduct training programs for the DSWD social workers and frontliners to provide vital knowledge and skills necessary for assessing emergencies, stabilizing victims’ conditions, and providing initial care until professional medical assistance arrives.

Two sessions will be conducted initially for the 90 personnel of the DSWD. Participants will also receive a certificate of completion at the end of the training program.

The training program aims to increase the bystander response rates in emergency situations; enhance community resilience by creating a network of trained bystanders; and promote public awareness and education on the importance of bystander intervention and BLS techniques.

The DSWD continues to partner with different organizations in capacitating its personnel and employees to better serve the poor and vulnerable sectors.